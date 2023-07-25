Bowl-a-Thon to raise money for Fun For All Playground
Money raised at the event will go towards the next phase of the Fun For All Playground
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fun For All Playground hopes to raise money to expand the park with a Bowl-a-Thon.
The Fun For All Bowl-a-Thon is Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Station Entertainment.
There will be bowling, food, and a silent auction.
The Fun for All playground ensures that regardless of a child’s motor or cognitive abilities, everyone can play and learn in the same environment.
Register a team online or call 979-777-0146.
