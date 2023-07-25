Brazos County commissioners looking for construction consultant for new medical examiner’s office

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A planned medical examiner’s office is hitting a slight bump in the road.

Tuesday, Brazos County Commissioners discussed finding a construction consultant for the project.

Previously, they had tried to find a consultant through what’s called an RFQ (request for quote), but no one turned one in. Now they’re going back to the drawing board to try and find someone to make sure the project stays on time and up to their standards, especially since the county is using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“That’s one of the things we are all concerned about. We want to make sure this thing is completed by December 2026 so we can pay all the bills and not have to pay back ARPA funds,” County Judge Duane Peters said.

