Brazos Valley Bombers beat Seguin in 10 innings 8-7
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers opened up the final week of the regular season with an 8-7 win Monday over the Seguin River Monsters at Edible field.

Christian Smith Johnson had three RBIs in the game. In the bottom of the 10th Smith Johnson’s bunt triggers a Seguin error that will allow Jacob Guerrero to eventually score on the hit, tying the game at 7.

Kamden Kelton draws a bases loaded walk as the Bombers win it 8-7.

Bombers will be on the road for the next two games against the Generals in Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

