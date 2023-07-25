Bryan ISD Education Foundation invites community to ‘Hometown Reunion’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Education Foundation will be hosting its first Hometown Reunion.

The evening features live music, dancing, cocktails, dinner, and a live auction.

Steve Wariner will be performing.

The event is on Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Legends Event Center.

Tickets are on sale online. You can also become a sponsor.

Proceeds will benefit the Bryan ISD Education Foundation and funding for BISD Teachers.

