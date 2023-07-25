Burn Ban issued for Brazos County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban to go into place immediately. This prohibits all outdoor burning until October 25.

Brazos County joins ten other area counties with active Burn Bans, including Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, Lee, Burleson, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, and Austin counties. With the ongoing stretch of dry and abnormally hot weather, more of the Brazos Valley will likely see these implemented in the coming weeks.

Not only is the ground dry, due to the lack of rainfall, the air in the afternoons has been drier as well. While that may make it feel less humid and sticky, and just overall more comfortable to step out to in the afternoons, the lower moisture content will create higher fire danger. The Texas A&M Forest Service has at least portions of the Brazos Valley included in high fire danger Tuesday through Thursday. The good news? Winds are generally light, meaning that while fires could start quickly, the spread should be able to be contained fairly easily.

With drought conditions creeping back into place with already stressed vegetation seen areawide, we will need rounds of rainfall to see any significant improvement.

