CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Zniyah Burleson is a missing 16-year-old from Robertson County.

She is still believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information on where she is located is urged to call Calvet Police at 979-828-3299.

