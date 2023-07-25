LaSalle Hotel celebrates Christmas in July

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is coming a bit earlier than expected. That’s because the LaSalle Hotel in Downtown Bryan is hosting its inaugural Christmas in July Craft Market Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will include various vendors, raffles, live music, photos with Santa, food and drinks and more.

“We, here at the LaSalle, wanted to open up our courtyard for small business owners to keep some of the business here in Downtown Bryan,” Shariece Simbahon with LaSalle Hotel said.

Along with the courtyard, vendors will be inside the hotel’s lobby and its speakeasy. Some of the vendors include Huckleberry Notions and Mimik Essentials.

Huckleberry Notions is a store based in Navasota that specializes in handmade and vintage apparel and accessories. The owner, Trisha Lookadoo, loves for all of her pieces to tell a story.

Mimik Essentials, created by MiMi Klaproth, is a bath, body and home goods line with items like all-natural soaps, lotions and candles.

Downtown Bryan’s own Whimsy & Wild Emporium will also have goods for sale at the event. The store’s owner, Lindsey Terry, will have books, crochet kits, and more.

In addition, Whimsy & Wild will have a kids’ area in LaSalle Hotel’s courtyard where kids can enjoy crafts and write letters to Santa.

Entertainer Ricky Montijo will keep the event flowing with live music. He wrote a song just for the event that can be heard above.

For more information on the Christmas in July Craft Market, you can contact the hotel at (979) 822-2000 or check its social media here.

The LaSalle Hotel is located at 120 South Main Street in downtown Bryan.

