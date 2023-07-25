Local hotels and businesses benefit from TEEX’s 94th Municipal Fire Training School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of firefighters are braving the heat throughout the week as they participate in TEEX’s 94th Municipal Fire Training School, but they are not the only ones benefiting.

Firefighters started their training at Brayton Fire Training Field on Sunday. It will continue through Friday. TEEX ST Division Director, Gordon Lohmeyer, said the annual event is an excellent way for firefighters to get educated. During the event, firefighters will receive extensive classroom and hands-on training.

Lohmeyer said there are over 900 students with over 200 guest instructors participating in 26 different courses.

“We have courses that are designed and geared for the entry-level firefighter, someone who is trying to gain a certificate for intermediate and advanced fire fighting skill sets,” Lohmeyer said. “We have EMS courses that are going on this week, hazardous material courses, a multitude of different rescue course offerings, and a lot of different leadership opportunities for the first responder community.”

While the training school has a large Texas footprint, Lohmeyer said it still brings in firefighters from across the country.

“We were talking this morning and we do have a large consistency of students from California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. that are here at this week’s school,” Lohmeyer said.

Hotels like the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center have been working to keep up with the influx of guests in the area.

“It’s busy, very busy. Lots of folks from all around Texas and, of course, all around the country, so people come in from everywhere, in fact internationally for this fire school,” Greg Stafford, general manager for the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center said. “It’s the premier place to do that work probably in the world.”

During the slow summer months, the fire school helps benefit businesses locally, Stafford said.

“It has a huge impact on hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments and just brings a livelihood to the community that is something that we wouldn’t otherwise experience, so it’s great,” Stafford said.

Stafford said every year the fire school makes its return, it grows and expands, helping the broader economy of the Brazos Valley region.

“I think that it’s great for us that we have another really diverse group of people coming in from around the state, country, and world that supplements the normal business that we might have from sports or other activities from the university,” Stafford said. “Exciting that this one has a big impact on the economy in the summer and year-round.”

Even though the 95th Municipal Fire is a year away, Stafford said firefighters are already booking their rooms.

“Hopefully they’ll be here for another 94 years, so we are welcoming them this year and we look forward to doing it for many years in the future,” Stafford said.

At the end of the week, Lohmeyer said it’s still all about making sure that first responders can go back home and serve their communities.

“I don’t think you’ll be able to obtain a higher level education anywhere out there,” Lohmeyer said. “We’re really proud of what we do, what we accomplish, who we serve, and also of our guest instructors and the quality of education they provide.”

As part of the Municipal Fire Training School, TEEX will host its Public Fire Fighting Demonstration Night on Wednesday at Brayton Fire Training Field. More information can be found at this link.

