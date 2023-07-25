Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspects
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding five wanted people.
Angelo John Isnardi, 45, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.
Kenneth Woodard, 48, is wanted for Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon x 2 and Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle.
Jeremiah Odis Johnson, 31, is wanted for Bond Revocation-Possession of a controlled substance >=4G<200G and Bond Revocation-Possession of Marijuana <= 5lbs.
Jennifer Roll, 45, is wanted for MTA Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G, FTA Possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G and MTA Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G.
Keith Russell, 46, is wanted for MTA/Possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=IG<4G.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755 or Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.
