Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspects

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding five wanted people.

Angelo Isnardi is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Angelo John Isnardi, 45, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.

Kenneth Woodard is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Kenneth Woodard, 48, is wanted for Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon x 2 and Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle.

Jeremiah Johnson is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremiah Odis Johnson, 31, is wanted for Bond Revocation-Possession of a controlled substance >=4G<200G and Bond Revocation-Possession of Marijuana <= 5lbs.

Jennifer Roll is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Jennifer Roll, 45, is wanted for MTA Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G, FTA Possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G and MTA Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G.

Keith Russell is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Keith Russell, 46, is wanted for MTA/Possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=IG<4G.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755 or Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.

