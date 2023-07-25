Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation
Hazy skies are expected to peak mid-week over the Brazos Valley
Hazy skies ahead! Biggest plume of Saharan dust this summer arrives by mid-week
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Greens Prairie Road will be closed between Etonbury Ave and Dalton Lane.
Drivers will be detoured beginning Wednesday due to road work on Greens Prairie Rd
The Silver Alert issued for a Hempstead resident is no longer in effect.
UPDATE: Missing Hempstead man found safe

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
File Graphic
Burn Ban issued for Brazos County
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports