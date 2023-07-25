St. Mary’s to host inaugural mass for new church

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After more than two years of construction St. Mary’s Catholic Church is opening the doors of its new church building in the Northgate area.

They’re celebrating by holding their first mass dedication on Saturday. Frank Shannon, St. Mary’s Executive Director of Development, said church officials are coming in from all over the nation.

The mass dedication is invite-only, but regular mass starts on Sunday with four services.

“This building of this church is to create an opportunity for more and more students to know Jesus and to come be involved in the ministry and help them grow in their faith and take that faith out to the community,” Shannon said.

Construction on the $33 million church started in 2021, after church leadership noticed they were outgrowing their old facility. The new church will be able to hold up to 1,800 people.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold Sunday mass at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m., and hold a 1 p.m. Spanish-language mass.

