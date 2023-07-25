Treat of the Day: Brazos County Commissioners recognize Twin City Mission’s 60 years of service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners recognized Twin City Mission for 60 years of service to our community on Tuesday.

Commissioners recognized the organization’s decades of accomplishments in working with a vulnerable population within the Brazos Valley, assisting those who are homeless and hurting.

“This helps your community be a vibrant place, a good place to raise a family,” said Commissioner Chuck Konderla.

“The 60 years is not so much about who we are and what we do, it’s about the support of the community coming up and allowing us to do what we do,” said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission.

Crozier says this recognition of 60 years is exciting as they look forward to more opportunities to serve in the future.

Next month on August 12, Twin City Mission is hosting its anniversary gala.

