Treat of the Day: Brazos County Commissioners recognize Twin City Mission’s 60 years of service

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners recognized Twin City Mission for 60 years of service to our community on Tuesday.

Commissioners recognized the organization’s decades of accomplishments in working with a vulnerable population within the Brazos Valley, assisting those who are homeless and hurting.

“This helps your community be a vibrant place, a good place to raise a family,” said Commissioner Chuck Konderla.

“The 60 years is not so much about who we are and what we do, it’s about the support of the community coming up and allowing us to do what we do,” said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission.

Crozier says this recognition of 60 years is exciting as they look forward to more opportunities to serve in the future.

Next month on August 12, Twin City Mission is hosting its anniversary gala.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, of Huntsville has been charged with murder following the shooting...
Arrest made in Huntsville murder investigation
Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture
Hazy skies are expected to peak mid-week over the Brazos Valley
Hazy skies ahead! Biggest plume of Saharan dust this summer arrives by mid-week
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Twin City Mission turns 60
Treat of the Day: Twin City Mission turns 60
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Commissioners recognize Twin City Mission’s 60 years of service
Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award
Treat of the Day: Schaefer Custom Homes wins Best Kitchen Award
Ambassador Training Program
Treat of the Day: Livestock Ambassador Media Training Program