Volunteers gather to give Navasota Animal Shelter a makeover
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together over the weekend to give the Navasota Animal Shelter a makeover.
After receiving support and donations from Houston Pets Alive and Best Friends Animal Society, volunteers came out to the shelter on Saturday to help spruce up the facility.
The shelter was organized, cleaned and repainted. Volunteers also helped look after the animals while work was done.
Six dogs were adopted during the process.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.