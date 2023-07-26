Aggie men’s golf unveils fall slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s golf team faces a challenging and diverse five-tournament fall schedule released by head coach Brian Kortan Wednesday.

The Maroon & White play in five states over the span of the 51 days in September and October.

The Aggies open the season September 3-5 at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. The course in Erin, Wisconsin, is one of the most prestigious in the Midwest, playing host to the 2017 U.S. Open and tapped as site of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Texas A&M has started the season in the Dairy State three of the last six years, logging a win each time, including the 2017 and 2022 Badger Invitational and the 2021 Marquette Intercollegiate. The Aggies also won the Marquette Intercollegiate in 2017.

On September 25-27, the Maroon & White compete in the SEC Match Play Championship at the Country Club of Birmingham. All 14 SEC teams swarm the Alabama track for three rounds of stroke play before pairing up for a final day of match play. Texas A&M placed fourth in stroke play last year and topped Auburn in match play to finish the tournament in third place.

Aggie fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth region have an opportunity to support the squad at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club. The Fort Worth course, Hogan’s favorite, hosts an elite field on October 1-3. Last season’s field comprised one of the most talent-laden regular season tournaments of the year. Seven of the teams placed in the top 10 of the season-ending Golfstat rankings. Thirteen of the 16 teams finished in the top 25.

Texas A&M squares off against another prolific field on October 13-15 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta. The Aggies have played in the Georgia Tech tournament six of the last seven years, finishing runner-up in 2021 and third in 2019. Recent Aggie grad William Paysse earned medalist honors at the 2019 event.

The autumn slate wraps up October 22-23 at the Furman Intercollegiate in Greenville, South Carolina. The Aggies are making their first appearance in the tournament. The venue, the Furman University Golf Club, is a stone’s throw from A&M’s 2023 regional assignment, The Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

