Amber Alert: 10-month-old child, mother missing from Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were last seen in Norman on Friday.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued in Oklahoma for a missing 10-month-old boy and his mother on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kamarion Lee and his mother, 23-year-old Alyssia Lee, were last seen in Norman on Friday. Police said they did not return home as expected on Sunday, according to KFOR.

The mother also is considered missing and potentially in danger.

Kamarion was described as 2 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 25 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Alyssia Lee is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
The current heat across the Southwest, Colorado, and Texas have been made as much as five times...
REPORT: July’s global heatwave “virtually impossible” to occur without human-induced climate change
New stop signs at the busy intersection of Wilkes Street and Bonham Drive in Bryan are raising...
Residents say new stop signs in Bryan neighborhood are catching drivers by surprise

Latest News

AARP fraud report
A Los Angeles County deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother...
Mother punched in face while she held her baby sues Los Angeles sheriff’s department
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement