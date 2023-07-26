A.R.T. for Life creates positive, expressive outlet for teens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley and the Brazos County Juvenile Department just wrapped up their 8-week A.R.T for Life program.

Art Reaching Teens (A.R.T.) for Life is a hands-on, artist-mentored youth program that provides individuals in juvenile detention and on probation with a foundation for making better life choices.

This year, ACBV Executive Director, Sheree Boegner, tapped Public Artist, J Muzacz, to lead the program.

“Having seen the reaction of students in their teen years and experiencing art, some of them for the first time in this way, it’s so powerful and impactful that I am always going to try to make time for them. I introduce the students to my 20 year career as a muralist and painting murals around the country, around the world, and then that kind of sets the precedent for, hey, we’re doing something pretty ambitious. We’re doing something big and public, and it puts a little pressure on them, right?” Muzacz said.

Volunteer and Mentor Coordinator at Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center, Cornelius Gray, says the A.R.T for Life program has a high success rate.

“When a kid is involved in a program such as this one, we have found that 83% of them do not get involved with the system again,” he explained.

Gray says this program is an important outlet for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get to experience art in this way.

“We want to give our kids an outlet to express themselves through writing and through art. That has always been the vision behind getting involved with the Arts Council,” Gray said.

Muzacz agrees, saying the kids in the A.R.T for Life program will leave after 8 weeks having learned valuable life skills.

“This opportunity will teach them things like how to express themselves in a healthy and safe way among their peers. It teaches them resilience. We’re out there painting in 100 degree weather. Maybe they’ve never painted on stucco in their life and it’s dripping and making a mess and they spill the paint. It’s teaching them not to get angry at a mistake. Let’s just work together and clean it up, you know. And then to be able to take pride in the final product. They’ll be able to come back to the Arts Council for months and years even, and be like, ‘hey, I worked on that,’” he said.

Gray says it’s important to remember that kids in the juvenile system are just that; kids.

“These are kids that want to be heard and that need to be heard, and these are kids that need structure. Once they are involved in structured programs the A.R.T for Life program, it gives them purpose,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.