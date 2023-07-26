Boeckmann named a W League Divisional Player of the Year

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M rising junior Carissa Boeckmann earned distinction as the W League Southeast Division Player of the Year.

Boeckmann spent the summer playing for Tampa Bay United in the pre-professional soccer entity operated by the United Soccer League. She paced the team in points (30), goals (10) and assists (5) in 11 matches as TBU was a perfect 12-0 and advanced to the Southern Conference final.

The San Antonio native owns 39 Aggie caps for her career, including 19 starts. She has logged 1,897 minutes on the pitch, logging 12 points on four goals and four assists.

Last season, Boeckmann played in 21 matches, including 15 starts, racking up 1,115 minutes of action. She notched eight points on two goals and four assists.

The Aggies begin fall practice August 1 with their first exhibition match slated for Sunday, August 6 at Ellis Field against SMU.

