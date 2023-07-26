Brazos County Commissioners agree to settlements with Vokswagen, Purdue Pharma

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners agreed to two settlements with major companies Tuesday.

Volkswagen Clean Diesel Litigation

The first agreement involved Volkswagen diesel engines the government says violated emissions laws.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court voted to initiate the lawsuit against the automaker back in 2016, saying the company violated the state’s Clean Air Act.

Tuesday, Brazos County agreed to receive $75,000 from the multi-billion dollar lawsuit.

Texas Opioid Litigation

The second agreement let Judge Duane Peters add the county to a proposed settlement with companies that played a role in the nation’s opioid crisis.

CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart have agreed to nearly $3 billion in settlements for the state of Texas.

The Attorney General’s Office says both Bryan and College Station have separately signed on to participate in the settlement.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.