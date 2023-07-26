Brazos Valley high school football teams gather to talk ball ahead of season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school football season will kick off in less than a month and teams across the Brazos Valley are preparing for the 2023 campaign.

One of the first things to trigger the upcoming season is The Eagle newspaper’s annual high school football media day.

27 teams from all over the area converged on the Viking Fieldhouse in Bryan Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming season.

News 3 at 5 Brazos Valley High School Football Media Day event

Coaches and players are full of excitement during the event and looking forward to kicking things off on August 25th.

“I’m ready. I’m ready for the season to get started. I think our first scrimmage is the 11th. I am ready to put on a show,” said Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis.

“It’s exciting! I’ve been doing this a long time and you get those same butterflies in your stomach when the season starts rolling around. I’m excited to get it going,” added Centerville Head Football Coach Kyle Hardee.

“I look forward to Monday. It’s kind of like Christmas time for us. Man, you were just ready to get back out there and get ready for that fall,” stated Bryan High Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos.

“I love this event because it signals a lot of things. Number one that the season is here and it is time to go but it is cool to see the other teams and the other coaches come in and it’s good to catch up with old with old friends,” continues Navasota Head Football Coach Casey Dacus.

“I think it is really a great unique thing about the Brazos Valley, and about how y’all as a media support local athletics,” wrapped up College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor.

Once again KBTX’s Friday Football Fever will wrap up all the action each and every Friday night during the regular season.

The show, sponsored this year by Schulte Roofing, kicks off on August 25th at 11:30pm on the CW-8 Aggieland.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.