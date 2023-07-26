The Carl Rugg Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament registration is open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ashley Scarpinato with Bovine Elite says the Carl Rugg Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is a chance to honor the memory of a man known by many.

The golf event will raise money for a scholarship bearing his name.

“Carl Rugg founded Bovine Elite over 30 years ago, and he had a passion for cattle, golf and educating the youth in agriculture. So this is a good way for us to honor him and his legacy,” said Scarpinato.

The event will have plenty of golf action but it’s really about the scholarship.

“The scholarship is an endowment through Texas A&M, and it’s for students that are studying reproductive physiology and cattle. And so it’s something that we like to give back in his legacy.”

The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-3 p.m. at Big Shots in Bryan.

The event is open to everybody. Those interested in joining can put a team together for $400. It’s a four man scramble.

If you are joining as a solo player, just enter yourself and you will be placed on a team.

“We’ll have awards that are going to be given that day as well for the top three teams we’ll have a long shot as well as a silent auction,” said Scarpinato.

Scarpinato says those not interested in playing golf but wanting to participate are welcomed to watch the event and enjoy!

“They can come see us that day if they want. We are gonna have appetizers whole event room. Just come if you wanna donate money or if you wanna donate it just directly to Texas A&M. You can do that. Other than that, if you want to be on a team or if you want to come bid on the silent auction items we have about 30 items so far and it’s a lot of good stuff.”

Register for the Karl Rugg Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament while you still can.

To register call (979)696-0388 or email Scarpinatoat ashley@bovine-elite.com.

