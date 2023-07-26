College Station leaders look to discuss the potential of Aggieland Convention Center

College Station Council Member Bob Yancy says he has asked the council to create an agenda item...
College Station Council Member Bob Yancy says he has asked the council to create an agenda item this summer to discuss the viability of a convention center in College Station.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bringing a convention center to Aggieland is in the works for some leaders and they tell KBTX public discussions are expected to be a reality soon.

But, this wouldn’t be the first time someone has attempted to bring a convention center to town.

College Station Council Member Bob Yancy says he has asked the council to create an agenda item this summer to discuss the viability of a convention center in College Station.

“We began talking about a potential Convention Center at our strategic planning sessions several months back. There was some appetite on Council for us to add that to our strategic plan at least to look at and then I asked that it be added to the agenda just a few meetings back and so we will be talking about a Convention Center this summer,” Yancy said.

But, this isn’t just a concept he’s imagining. Yancy shared some renderings that were created with the help of some developers for a hotel convention center in Midtown. This would be surrounded by shopping, restaurants, baseball fields and a lake.

“A convention center can host a lot more people, a lot more display booths. If it’s designed right it can host concerts and be really multifaceted facility. The list really goes on and on,” Yancy said.

The idea of a convention or conference center coming to Aggieland isn’t a new concept.

In the early 90s, leaders looked at building a convention center at Wolf Pen Creek. Plans were drawn and voters approved the idea. But, plans fell through and the city looked elsewhere. Just a few years later, leaders took another look at the Northgate area for their convention center idea. A new tax was created called a tax increment finance zone which would help pay for the project that moved closer to campus. This plan fell through and the TIF funds were used on Kyle Field improvements. The last attempt had leaders setting their sights on the Chimney Hill Shopping Center. For almost $10 million, the city purchased the land and put a bid out to voters with hopes to break ground. This idea was denied by voters and is the last time any major convention center conversations took place.

Yancy says those projects aren’t deterring any of his ideas and thinks the area is finally ready to see a convention center break ground.

“I think the difference now is we’re a lot bigger. One of the questions that I have as dynamic a community as we are, as growing as we are, how big are we going to get from a population perspective and still not have a Convention Center to draw tourism, to draw trade shows, business, and job generation? I think it’s an important question and an important topic we need to look at,” he said.

