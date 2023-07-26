Experts discuss staying healthy when returning to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the start of school right around the corner experts are encouraging parents to get back into the swing of illness prevention.

Health Point Nurse Practitioner, Brandi Stewart, says this can be correct handwashing techniques, covering your cough or even just staying home if you’re feeling sick.

“It’s just really important to kind of take this time to remind our kids of: let’s cover our cough and let’s do good hand washing and let’s not share food and drinks with our friends and our neighbors and that kind of thing,” Stewart said.

Statewide, COVID-19 and Flu cases are not high. But, Stewart says the season is near.

“Here in Texas, our season kind of starts a little bit early. It really starts around the beginning of September. So that’s when most of all the offices tend to start getting flu shots,” she said. “That kind of thing same thing with COVID. Yes, we’re lucky it kind of died down a little bit. But if people can get boosters, let’s consider getting it done so that we are protecting the little ones who can’t get vaccinated or the elderly who might be a little bit more susceptible to it.”

According to statewide data, COVID-19 cases are up about 14% each week. By the time school starts, Stewart says it could be helpful to pay attention to what’s spreading in your community.

“Knowledge is always power. So knowing kind of what’s going on will help shape and change the way that we do things,” she said.

Currently, the Brazos County Health District does not have weekly flu cases available. Statewide data shows the most recent reporting week did not have any new flu outbreaks.

St. Joseph Health told KBTX they are beginning to see a rise in flu and strep cases.

