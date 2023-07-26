Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas in July Sip & Shop

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Giddings Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to Christmas in July Sip & Shop.

This is the annual summer arts and crafts show with a Christmas theme, holiday cocktails, and lots of Christmas shopping.

Drinks and food are available for purchase.

It all begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at The Silos on 77 in Giddings. Admission is free.

The Giddings Chamber of Commerce President said this is a great way to show support for local businesses while having fun.

They are accepting donations of school supplies for the annual backpack giveaway.

