Inside the magic, multi-story freezer of Blue Bell Ice Cream

This month’s “National Ice Cream Month” flavor is Monster Cookie Dough.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 1907, Blue Bell Creameries has steadily become an ice cream staple in parts of 23 states, especially right here in the heart of Texas.

The magic happens just down the road in Brenham, where they call themselves the “Little Creamery.”

“The whole process happens here. We receive ingredients here. We make the ice cream here. We package it. We freeze it, test it, and then here is where we store it until it goes to stores,” Public Relations Manager, Lauren Lewis, said.

To see the process for yourself, you can take a tour.

“You can come to see us. We have an observation deck where you can actually see the ice cream being made and packaged. You can also visit our Visitor Center, which is kind of like our Blue Bell museum. And obviously, you can get a Texas-sized scoop of ice cream as well,” Lewis said.

If you haven’t tried it yet, this month’s “National Ice Cream Month” flavor is Monster Cookie Dough, which Blue Bell describes as a creamy vanilla-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate flavored chunks.

Check out all of the Blue Bell flavors here.

