Land Commissioner releases statement following involvement in Texas A&M Professor investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Land Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham, released a statement to KBTX Wednesday after a report from the Texas Tribune cites her as the individual who kicked off the investigation into the censure of a Texas A&M Professor.

According to the report, Texas A&M Professor Joy Alonzo was a guest speaker at the University of Texas Medical Branch in March when a student accused her of disparaging Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the talk. Texas A&M confirmed calls and texts from Buckingham led to the investigation into Alonzo’s comments, and a formal censure was sent out by UTMB following the presentation.

Buckingham sent the following message to KBTX.

“The fentanyl crisis is personal to me and to my family. I was present when my beloved goddaughter was taken off life support after an accidental overdose of this unbelievably deadly drug. With the number of fentanyl deaths skyrocketing in Texas, leaders in academia, the media, and elected office must focus on meaningful policy solutions, not destructive blame games, disgusting character assassination, and political sniping that does nothing to save lives.

The truth is no one has done more to stabilize and secure our southern border, where this drug pours into our country, than Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate. As a State Senator, I fought alongside the Lt. Governor and my colleagues for historic state investments in border security, and I am continuing to do everything in my power to stop the flow of fentanyl into Texas as your Land Commissioner.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.