Macauley earns bronze at World Aquatics Championships

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FUKUOKA, Japan - Canadian high diver and former Aggie platform specialist Jessica Macauley earned a bronze medal in the 20m event at World Aquatics Championships Wednesday. 

Competing at her final World Championships, Macauley remained in the top four through the first three rounds of the competition and was able to earn a spot on the podium in the fourth and final round.

She finished with a score of 320.95, just 1.85 points away from second, to make it back-to-back bronze medals at World Championships.

Team Canada impressed, claiming three of the top four spots to earn the nation’s first medals in high diving. 

The Aggies also saw success in the pool on day four, as rising junior Munzy Kabbara set a new Lebanese national record in the 200m IM with a time of 2:02.99 and Aggie pro Shaine Casas punched his ticket to Thursday morning’s 200m IM final after going 1:57.23 to take eighth in the semifinal. 

Live results from the championships can be found here, while finals air live each day at 6 a.m. CT on Peacock.

More information about World Aquatic Championships can be found here.

