McConnell named women’s swimming assistant coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving program announced the promotion of Nicole McConnell to assistant coach, head coach Steve Bultman announced Wednesday.

McConnell previously served as a volunteer assistant on the A&M staff.

”I am very pleased to be able to elevate Nicole from volunteer to our new full-time assistant coach position,” Bultman said. “She had done a great job in her three previous seasons with us as the volunteer assistant. She is very well-liked and respected by everyone on the team and she does a great job building relationships with them. Nicole first came to College Station to work swim camp a year before she started working with us and I noticed that she was doing an awesome job there. She paid attention to details, gave a lot of feedback to the campers and seemed to really align with the things we do on our staff on a daily basis, and I have really seen that carry over to her time as the volunteer coach. Thankfully, we had an opening when she was done grad school and we are excited to keep her on staff and in Aggieland.”

McConnell arrived in College Station in August of 2020, joining the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Over the last three seasons she has assisted coach Bultman and assistant coach Caroline Maxvill Stanek on the pool deck throughout practices and meets.

McConnell has also served as the senior club coach for the Aggie Swim Club for the past three years, instructing and developing competitive club swimmers. She provided technical improvements and implemented training strategies for improved individual and team performances.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to continue my coaching career at Texas A&M University,” McConnell said. “The past three years have been a great experience. I’m excited to use the knowledge and skills I’ve gained to take our program to the next level. I would also like to thank Steve Bultman for giving me this incredible opportunity. Gig ‘Em Aggies!”

Prior to her time at A&M, McConnell served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Evansville for two seasons, working with the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

McConnell assisted the head coach with the development of current student-athletes while also helping with administrative duties.

She stepped up and served as interim head coach on two occasions, developing workout planning and handling all coaching responsibilities.

McConnell began her coaching career in 2016 and spent two years guiding the Longview Swim Club in Longview, Texas.

She developed and guided swimmers to qualify for Sectionals and Futures meets, while also handling team logistics.

