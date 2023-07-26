Montgomery County deputies say ankle monitor helped lead them to robbery suspects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Montgomery County deputies arrested two juveniles Monday night in connection to an aggravated robbery that happened earlier that evening.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in Cumberland reported her son had been robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen around 7:15 p.m.

Within three hours of the report, deputies found the stolen car near FM 1485 and FM 2090 near Conroe.

They found the car by tracking one of the suspect’s ankle monitors.

Deputies say they also found illegal drugs in the car.

