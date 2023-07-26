Montgomery County first responders thanked for their live saving efforts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to a team of first responders credited with saving a Montgomery County man.

Less than three months ago, Edwin Cruz wasn’t feeling well and told his wife he was going to lie down. A short time later, he became nauseous and had chest pains before he went unresponsive.

His wife, Julia, called 911. The dispatcher, Austyn Roach, coached Julia through giving CPR.

When first responders got to the scene, they took over and were able to get Cruz’s pulse back. Cruz was taken to the hospital, and after a short stay was released home and was back to work just a few weeks later.

This week, Edwin, Julia and their three children held a reunion to thank the first responders who saved Edwin’s life that day.

“Thank you for fighting so hard to get my husband back,” said Julia. “From the moment I called 911… it was just a well-oiled machine. I think God aligned the stars that night.”

The Montgomery County Health District says the chances of someone surviving cardiac arrest are less than 10 percent. Julia says without the men and women in that room, she wouldn’t have her husband today.

“Thank you so much for going into this field. Being in the medical field, your heart gets broken pretty much every day and you can get lost. Thank you for not losing yourself and just know that you are making a difference for the people. For us… and everyone in the community you care for. Without you, my family wouldn’t be my family anymore.”

First responders involved in Cruz’s care include Lillian Trosclair, Michael Burt, Tyrone Philogene, Austyn Roach, William Irwin, Zach Holcomb, Jacob Butler, Eric Barhan, Nathaniel Medina and Scott Traylor.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.