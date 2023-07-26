New traffic signal slated for University Drive in College Station

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re a frequent traveler on University Drive, get ready for some changes in the near future.

The College Station City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss approving a $260,000 advance funding agreement with the state for a traffic signal.

This signal is planned to be located near the entrance of Veterans Park.

Details on the project are limited but the area near those hotels is growing with a new convenience store being built near that intersection along with a new Starbucks.

