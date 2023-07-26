New traffic signal slated for University Drive in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re a frequent traveler on University Drive, get ready for some changes in the near future.

The College Station City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss approving a $260,000 advance funding agreement with the state for a traffic signal.

University Drive in College Station (KBTX)

This signal is planned to be located near the entrance of Veterans Park.

Details on the project are limited but the area near those hotels is growing with a new convenience store being built near that intersection along with a new Starbucks.

