SEC Football Preview: Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - Missouri is still seeking its first winning season in the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back seasons with a 6-7 record.

Four of those losses last year were by one possession, including a 26-22 loss to Georgia, which is the closest any SEC team played the two-time national champs.

“We lost the Georgia game,” defensive back Darius Robinson stated. “Georgia did not beat us. It’s up to us to be better and to finish. When you watch the tape of our games there are a lot of games that are one or two-point decisions or one or two plays. We just have to execute better to win more games,” Robinson added.

“That’s what we’ve been working on this whole offseason is finding ways to finish those close games and come over the hump,” explained defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine. “We’ve just been making the players be accountable. It’s a player-led team now, so everybody is accountable,” Abrams-Draine added.

In order to finish those close games the Tigers know it’s going to take discipline and improvement in all areas.

“Defense, four-point plays, those are third-downs in the red zone. We’ve got to improve,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “More turnovers. We’ve to create more turnovers. On the offensive side of the ball, we’ve got to protect the quarterback and run the ball better and we’ve got to eliminate turnovers. Those four things combined would really change the outcomes of multiple games,” Drinkwitz added.

Missouri returns starting quarterback Brady Cook, but after finishing 11th in the league in passing and total offense, Drinkwitz said Cook’s spot is not guaranteed.

“Brady’s going to go out there first and he’s going to have to be beat-out,” Drinkwitz said. “You can’t just sit there and anticipate that I can go and have four or five bad days and will still be the starting quarterback. We’ve got to complete the ball vertically down the field, we’ve got to create explosive plays in the passing game, and we’ve got to be a smart, disciplined decision-maker. Whoever does that consistently through the course of fall camp and maybe into the first couple of games is going to be the guy,” Drinkwitz added.

The Tigers kick off their season on Thursday, August 31st at home against South Dakota.

