Source: Chancellor Sharp to meet with Faculty Senate Executive Committee to discuss concerns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A day after requesting a meeting, KBTX has learned Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is making time on Wednesday to meet with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee to discuss recent controversies and concerns.

Sources tell News 3′s Rusty Surette the beginning is set for 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Faculty Senate sent a letter to Sharp requesting a meeting due to concerns over political interference including the temporary suspension of A&M professor Joy Alonzo, who reportedly made critical remarks about Lt. Governor Dan Patrick during a lecture on opioids.

That investigation was kicked off by Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, whose daughter was in the audience for that lecture.

Buckingham released a statement Wednesday defending her actions but following an investigation, Texas A&M determined the professor’s comments were mischaracterized and taken out of context, and she was allowed to return to her duties.

“With the number of fentanyl deaths skyrocketing in Texas, leaders in academia, the media, and elected office must focus on meaningful policy solutions, not destructive blame games, disgusting character assassination, and political sniping that does nothing to save lives,” said Buckingham.

Also on Wednesday, Texas A&M’s Interim President released his first public statement acknowledging “Texas A&M has been in the news lately, and not for the reasons we would like.”

“Just to be clear on where I stand, I believe diversity in all its forms is a strength. I believe every Aggie must have a voice, that each of you is critically important to our success, and that you deserve to be treated with respect,” said Gen. Mark Welsh III.

The news of what happened to Alonzo comes after the hiring of a potential journalism program director unraveled and put Texas A&M in an unwelcomed national spotlight.

The debacle also led to then-Texas A&M President Katherine Banks’s retirement.

“The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here,” Banks wrote in her resignation letter.

The Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences also stepped down from that role but remains at the university as a professor.

Previously, Sharp wrote to the Faculty Senate, “I agree with your concerns about outside influence on faculty hiring and promotion. Outside influence is never welcome, nor invited. it also is frustrating when outside groups try to take credit for some action, sowing doubt and discord among the Aggie family.”

