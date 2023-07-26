Texas A&M Forest Service encourages caution as wildfire danger increases

Through Friday, high temperatures and increased wind speeds will support the potential for...
Through Friday, high temperatures and increased wind speeds will support the potential for large wildfires that may be resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling on Texans to be cautious when doing activities that create sparks.

Through Friday, high temperatures and increased wind speeds will support the potential for large wildfires that may be resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts, according to a press release from the Forest Service. The risk for wildfire activity will remain elevated through the first week of August, as very hot and dry conditions are likely to continue.

Wes Moorehead, the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief, says, “State and local firefighters are prepared to respond quickly but we need Texans to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions while conditions remain hot and dry.”

The Forest Service says nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and are preventable. The most common fires are caused by debris burning and equipment use.

Right now, burn bans are in place for Lee, Milam, Burleson, Robertson, Brazos, Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto and Austin counties.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
The current heat across the Southwest, Colorado, and Texas have been made as much as five times...
REPORT: July’s global heatwave “virtually impossible” to occur without human-induced climate change
New stop signs at the busy intersection of Wilkes Street and Bonham Drive in Bryan are raising...
Residents say new stop signs in Bryan neighborhood are catching drivers by surprise

Latest News

Traffic Alert (generic)
TxDOT to begin work on raised medians along FM 1179
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas in July Sip & Shop
Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas in July Sip & Shop
According to statewide data, COVID-19 cases are up about 14% each week.
Experts discuss staying healthy when returning to school