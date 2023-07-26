Texas A&M Forest Service encourages caution as wildfire danger increases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling on Texans to be cautious when doing activities that create sparks.

Through Friday, high temperatures and increased wind speeds will support the potential for large wildfires that may be resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts, according to a press release from the Forest Service. The risk for wildfire activity will remain elevated through the first week of August, as very hot and dry conditions are likely to continue.

Wes Moorehead, the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief, says, “State and local firefighters are prepared to respond quickly but we need Texans to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions while conditions remain hot and dry.”

The Forest Service says nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and are preventable. The most common fires are caused by debris burning and equipment use.

Right now, burn bans are in place for Lee, Milam, Burleson, Robertson, Brazos, Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Walker, San Jacinto and Austin counties.

