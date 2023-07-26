Treat of the Day: Hearne High School cheerleaders travel to camp

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Hearne High School cheerleaders attended camp in Galveston this week.

They worked hard and learned a ton of new skills.

They ended the competition in fourth place overall out of 10 teams in the small varsity division.

Two of the young ladies were also recognized for showing leadership and a positive attitude to others at camp, Fernanda Garcia and Janiya McDonald.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.