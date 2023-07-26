TxDOT to begin work on raised medians along FM 1179

Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert (generic)(TPD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT announced that work will start Thursday along FM 1179, also known as Villa Maria and Briarcrest, in Bryan. Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.

Crews will first begin work at the Villa Maria, Briarcrest split near Carter Creek Parkway. That construction will go all the way to Kent Street.

Once that is complete, median installation will begin towards South College Avenue.

Drivers can expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

TxDOT says the raised medians will enhance safety by limiting left turns across heavy traffic.

TxDOT expects the project to be completed around the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Alonzo is an expert on the opioid epidemic and a professor in Texas A&M University’s...
Texas A&M suspended professor accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in lecture
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
The current heat across the Southwest, Colorado, and Texas have been made as much as five times...
REPORT: July’s global heatwave “virtually impossible” to occur without human-induced climate change
New stop signs at the busy intersection of Wilkes Street and Bonham Drive in Bryan are raising...
Residents say new stop signs in Bryan neighborhood are catching drivers by surprise

Latest News

Through Friday, high temperatures and increased wind speeds will support the potential for...
Texas A&M Forest Service encourages caution as wildfire danger increases
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Get into the holiday spirit at Christmas in July Sip & Shop
Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas in July Sip & Shop
According to statewide data, COVID-19 cases are up about 14% each week.
Experts discuss staying healthy when returning to school