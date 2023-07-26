TxDOT to begin work on raised medians along FM 1179

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT announced that work will start Thursday along FM 1179, also known as Villa Maria and Briarcrest, in Bryan. Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.

Crews will first begin work at the Villa Maria, Briarcrest split near Carter Creek Parkway. That construction will go all the way to Kent Street.

Once that is complete, median installation will begin towards South College Avenue.

Drivers can expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

TxDOT says the raised medians will enhance safety by limiting left turns across heavy traffic.

TxDOT expects the project to be completed around the end of the year.

