Aggie football players host football clinic with Boys & Girls Club

Texas A&M's Alex Zettler at Boys & Girls Club clinic
Texas A&M's Alex Zettler at Boys & Girls Club clinic(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M football players teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to host a football clinic at Merrill Green Stadium at Bryan High School.

The Aggies spent their time after practice to teach kids in the community the basics and pass along their love for the game.

The Boys & Girls clubs hopes to host future clinics with other A&M programs.

