Aggie football players host football clinic with Boys & Girls Club

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M football players teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to host a football clinic at Merrill Green Stadium at Bryan High School.

The Aggies spent their time after practice to teach kids in the community the basics and pass along their love for the game.

The Boys & Girls clubs hopes to host future clinics with other A&M programs.

