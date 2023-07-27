Aggieland Humane Society’s kennels full; $18 adoption event this Saturday

30 dogs will be ready to be adopted Saturday at BigShots Aggieland for a reduced fee of $18
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society has an urgent plea: their kennels are full and they need adopters.

With nearly 90 dogs in a shelter fit for 48, the shelter is extending their hours on Thursday to 7 p.m.

They are also holding a Par for Paws Adoption Special and Fundraiser on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BigShots Aggieland.

30 dogs will be ready to be adopted for a reduced fee of $18. Every pet at BigShots has been spayed or neutered, age-appropriately vaccinated and microchipped, which is a package valued at $500.

BigShots Aggieland will also be sharing their dining and golfing profits from the event with Aggieland Humane, so any purchases made during 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday will benefit the pets.

Click here to see the dogs and cats available for adoption.

