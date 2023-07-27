Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri. (Source: KWTX)
By Joe Ashley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas zoo says a baby giraffe has died just days after its mother.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo, its team is grieving after the death of a baby Masai giraffe named Zuri.

The zoo announced Zuri’s death over the weekend. The team said she died just about a week after her mother, Penelope.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff is deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared.

Zookeepers said they were transitioning Zuri to a milk formula while having her connect with another female giraffe named Jenny in the herd.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by veterinarians and staff, according to the zoo.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time,” the zoo shared.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Zuri’s cause of death. Staff said it will also have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks, zoo officials said.

