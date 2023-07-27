Bryan Collegiate High School kicks off back to school season

By Julia Lewis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Freshman orientation at Bryan Collegiate High School began Wednesday and continues Thursday.

The orientation is entirely student-led and consists of activities and workshops. The activities include relationship-building exercises and school spirit competitions. The workshops are held in order for the students to meet their teacher and hear more about their upcoming class schedule.

A teacher from Bryan Collegiate, Andrew Persyn, said how this orientation prepares students for the fall.

“They see a lot of the things for the first time here at Panther Camp and they are going to see it again whenever they first show up for school. So this is giving them extra repetition on both the nuts and bolts of their schedule and also just the culture,” he said.

Student Makenzi Sauseda mentions the impact freshman orientation has on students.

“They don’t feel so alone and isolated whenever school starts, it makes them feel more comfortable. That’s how I felt whenever I was a freshman, I was like ‘Oh okay I know these kids, I feel welcome and I feel good,’” she said.

Bryan Collegiate High School is welcoming 139 new freshmen for the 2023-2024 school year.

