Bryan man facing robbery charge after man’s pickup truck is stolen

Eric Figueroa
Eric Figueroa(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is charged with robbery and public intoxication after a man’s pickup truck was stolen.

According to reports around 3 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the area of Beck Street and Harvey Mitchell Parkway for reports of a robbery.

The victim told police he met four men at a bar and grill on Wellborn Road and at closing time, he agreed to go back to their place to continue drinking.

Along the way, the victim said they stopped at a mobile home park and that’s when he was jumped by the men and his pickup truck was stolen along with his cell phone and a chain.

Police later found the pickup and Eric Figueroa, 24, of Bryan.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

He was released on bonds totaling $10,456.

