Community organizations partner for free backpack giveaway

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Led by the students of Bryan High’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco (VKOT), several community groups are sponsoring a free backpack giveaway event to the Brazos Center on Saturday, July 29.

VKOT and BVCASA are giving away backpacks and school supplies to anyone in the BCS community who needs help setting their students up for success this school year.

“We want to give back to our community. As students, we see other students struggling, not having all the necessary supplies to be able to do well in school. We want to be able to take this burden off of families from low income, or just not having the best of times at the moment, and be able to give back and help everyone out and just see all their smiling faces,” VKOT President, Lacey Ann Garcia, said.

Parents can line up at the Brazos Center starting at 9 am on the 29th. They will register using a QR code and then head to the registration table.

“Anyone can come from Bryan College Station area, but make sure your children are with you because we are all about community engagement. We definitely want everyone there,” Kahlilah Otuegbe, VKOT Community Coalition Program Coordinator, said.

If you’d like to get involved in future events like this one, contact Kahlilah at 979-846-3560.

