Drought conditions worsen across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley.

For the past several weeks, the Brazos Valley has seen triple-digit heat with very limited rain, and this week’s drought monitor is evident of that. A large portion of the region falls into the abnormally dry category, however severe drought (level 2/4) is already staking claim in Milam and Lee Counties.

Drought concerns are growing across the Lone Star State, with portions of central Texas seeing the worst of it. Extreme drought (level 3/4) remains to the west of the Brazos Valley, but only by a slim margin.

Texas Drought Monitor - July 27 (kbtx)

While we do have a few rain chances in the forecast this week, they likely won’t be enough to alleviate these drought conditions. The Brazos Valley would need to anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain over the next month in order to return to “normal” conditions.

DMA Drought Monitor Stats (kbtx)

