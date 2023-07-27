Drought conditions worsen across the Brazos Valley

DMA Drought Monitor - July 27
DMA Drought Monitor - July 27(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley.

For the past several weeks, the Brazos Valley has seen triple-digit heat with very limited rain, and this week’s drought monitor is evident of that. A large portion of the region falls into the abnormally dry category, however severe drought (level 2/4) is already staking claim in Milam and Lee Counties.

Drought concerns are growing across the Lone Star State, with portions of central Texas seeing the worst of it. Extreme drought (level 3/4) remains to the west of the Brazos Valley, but only by a slim margin.

Texas Drought Monitor - July 27
Texas Drought Monitor - July 27(kbtx)

While we do have a few rain chances in the forecast this week, they likely won’t be enough to alleviate these drought conditions. The Brazos Valley would need to anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of rain over the next month in order to return to “normal” conditions.

DMA Drought Monitor Stats
DMA Drought Monitor Stats(kbtx)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Acting president releases first statement after A&M controversies
Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp (Source: Official Photo)
Chancellor Sharp meets with Faculty Senate Executive Committee to discuss concerns
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham
Land Commissioner releases statement following involvement in Texas A&M Professor investigation
Contractors are going to be installing center medians in certain areas.
TxDOT to begin work adding raised medians to Briarcrest and Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Weather
The haze stays (and so does the heat)
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - July 27