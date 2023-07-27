Efforts underway to update liquor laws in Grimes County

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -Business owners in Grimes County are rallying to change what many feel are outdated liquor laws that restrict the sale of alcohol in one of its four precincts.

The proposed change aims to allow customers the ability to purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages at their favorite establishments, offering potential economic benefits to businesses in the county.

Grimes County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 encompasses several areas, including Iola, Bedias, Singleton, Keith, and Shiro.

One such business affected by the current restrictions is Francine’s Country Pavilion in Iola. Despite offering live music, stunning lake views, and event hosting, the venue is prohibited from selling alcohol. Frances and Gary Spivey, owners of Francine’s Country Pavilion, are leading the charge for change by circulating a petition to amend the liquor laws.

Frances & Gary Spivey, Owners of Francine’s Country Pavilion in Iola. (KBTX)

“The petition would simply get it added to the November 2024 ballot so that the voters could decide at that election in 2024, a yes or no to change the measure,” explained Frances.

Legal experts specializing in alcohol laws have weighed in on the potential changes, acknowledging that the current restrictions have both advantages and disadvantages.

“The big advantage for the business owner is going to be the increase in revenue as we said the profit margin is going to be larger with the sale of alcoholic beverages than it would be with other products,” said Lee Hunt, an attorney at Fort Worth-based Kelly Hart Attorneys at Law.

Hunt added, “If you reduce their ability to sell those products, you’re essentially taking money out of their pockets.”

Hunt says one disadvantage some municipalities consider when changing alcohol laws is the potential negative impacts on the community.

“It could lead to crime in particular areas, it may increase the need for law enforcement in those particular areas,” Hunt said.

Frances Spivey emphasized that while alcohol is not the sole focus, having the option to offer adult beverages would benefit both customers and business owners alike, potentially opening up new opportunities in the area.

“A facility like ours, an entertainment facility, or a restaurant, something like that can’t offer an adult beverage on their premise for you to consume. So a measure like this, a change like that could bring a lot of different opportunities to our area for new business,” Frances stated.

Petition in Grimes County (KBTX)

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce released the following statement regarding the petition:

“Francine’s is one of our newest Chamber partners! And we could not be more excited about their growth and plans for the business. As long as alcohol is managed correctly- I feel that their petition for the sale of liquor will benefit both Francine’s and other local businesses in Grimes County, specifically precinct 1.”

Registered voters residing in Grimes County JP Precinct 1 (Iola, Bedias, Singleton, Keith, Shiro) can sign the petition at the following locations:

Mallett Brothers BBQ - 7247 Main St, Iola, TX 77861

Chickenfoot - 7142 Main St, Iola, TX 77861

Standley Feed & Seed Iola - 23622 FM 39, Iola, TX 77861

Grimes County Feed & Farm - 5264 SH 30, Anderson, TX 77830

First Home Improvement - 22026 TX-90, Bedias, TX 77831

For more information on the petition click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.