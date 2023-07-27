From The Ground Up: Triple digit temperatures hurting cotton season

When you see fields of white cotton this time of year, it means the cotton plant has been...
When you see fields of white cotton this time of year, it means the cotton plant has been sprayed with a defoliant to make it drop its leaves so the cotton can be picked. What a cotton farmer doesn’t want during his harvest is the rain we’ve been experiencing over the last two weeks. John Malazzo grows cotton in Burleson County.
By Conner Beene
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s cotton crop started off pretty rough in the Brazos Valley.

“It was so wet we weren’t able to plant at our usual calendar date. We are actually probably 10 days to two weeks behind on our cotton crop,” said Burleson County farmer John Malazzo.

Now, these seemingly endless days of triple-digit heat are hurting the cotton’s development.

“If you let it get too dry cotton plants tend to shut down and it affects your yield,” said Malazzo.

Cotton farmers say they are currently watering their young cotton and are hoping they get some rain soon.

