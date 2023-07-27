Hearne’s Makyla Dunn headed to Mountain View College to resume basketball career

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne High School girls’ head basketball coach Anthony Gonzales announced that five players off the 2022-2023 state tournament team have received college scholarships to continue their careers. Thursday afternoon Makyla Dunn announced she is headed to Mountain View College in Dallas to play basketball. She plans on pursuing an arts and science degree.

Makyla was a 4 year letter winner who averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds before her senior season was cut short after an ACL injury 8 games in. That injury didn’t deter the Mountain View coaching staff from signing her and wanting her to be a part of the Lions women’s basketball program.

Dunn will remain team-mates with Aniyah Jackson who signed with Mountain View College two weeks ago.

It’s a tradition with these two families to stick together. Their dad’s were team-mates at Hearne High School and continued their college careers together. Makyla’s dad, Ken Dunn, is the Hearne Eagle’s defensive coordinator and went to college with Aniyah’s dad, Alfonso Jackson, who is Hearne’s head football coach.

Ken and Alfonso played football together at Blinn College and won a National Championship in 2006 with the Buccaneers. They went onto finish their college football careers at Washington State.

