It’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are craving something sweet, head on over to Dairy Queen and get a blizzard in support of Miracle Treat Day.

Miracle Treat Day raises money for local children’s hospitals through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Laphonzo Hawkins, the general manager at Dairy Queen on E. 29th St. in Bryan said “We use this day to generate and get as many donations as we can, so we can help out our local children’s hospital.”

You can order any size or flavored blizzard and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Hawkins said “The local community does a great job here at helping support. We have three to four stores in Bryan alone, and each store does a good job, and we raise a lot of money during this time.”

The money that is raised helps to buy supplies that children may need during their stay.

