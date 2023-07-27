Junior League Bryan-College Station kicks off 23rd annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stuff the Bus kicked off Wednesday evening at the Blue Baker in College Station.

The Junior League Bryan-College Station as well as Bryan ISD student ambassadors spent the evening at the restaurant collecting school supplies donations.

Donations included things like crayons, pencils, notebooks, and even backpacks.

One of the event organizers says she sees the impact of Stuff the Bus in her classroom each year.

“It’s great whenever students can come to school and they don’t have to worry about ‘we didn’t have supplies’ or you know, ‘we don’t have them yet’ they’ll be there in their classroom whenever they start on the first day,” Lindsey Mikulec the Stuff the Bus Chair said. “I will say that I joined Junior League for Stuff the Bus. As a teacher, you know, we see the need that students have and so I wanted to give back to the community. I saw the Junior League was a great organization and that’s exactly what they’re doing to help students in Bryan and College Station ISD.”

If you didn’t make it out to Wednesday’s event, there are other Stuff the Bus donation drop-off times for the rest of the week. They are listed below:

July 27: HEB Tower Point (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

July 28: Century Square on the Green (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

July 29: HEB Tejas Center (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

If you want to donate online, click here.

Donations from Stuff the Bus are distributed directly to Bryan and College Station schools.

