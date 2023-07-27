Museum of the American G.I. Kicks Off Special Exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. has a new exhibit featured, the “Power of Persuasion”.

The exhibit will feature posters, cartoons, and advertisements which, at the time of their use, would hope to inspire patriotism for American citizens during World War II.

Some of the pieces in the exhibit have never been seen before.

The event is going on from July through September, at their 19124 Highway 6 South location.

