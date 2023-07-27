Museum of the American G.I. Kicks Off Special Exhibit

Museum of the American G.I. has a special exhibit on the "Power of Persuasion".
By Delaney Peden
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. has a new exhibit featured, the “Power of Persuasion”.

The exhibit will feature posters, cartoons, and advertisements which, at the time of their use, would hope to inspire patriotism for American citizens during World War II.

Some of the pieces in the exhibit have never been seen before.

The event is going on from July through September, at their 19124 Highway 6 South location.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

