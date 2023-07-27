New downtown Bryan shop bringing together small businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 75 small businesses are coming together in one shop.

It’s called LoveDowtownLocal, and it’s opening Aug. 2 in downtown Bryan.

The shop will have a variety of items from pottery to clothing and skincare.

“Our motto is be present, be connected, be happy,” the shop’s founder Jazmine Avila said.

Avila said she wanted to create a space where local business owners can build community and have a permanent setup. The shop will have a way for small business owners to not have to worry about attending multiple events and markets weekly, according to Avila.

“It’s a great way for all of us small businesses to be in one location, share the overhead cost and be able to provide our customers a way to access our products seven days a week instead of having to make our markets,” Avila said. “Even then, some of our products melt in the sun, some of them get ruined by the rain, so it’s also providing us the opportunity to keep our products good to go.”

Along with being the founder, Avilla is the owner of HealthyVibration. It’s described as a healthy, earthy and artsy gift shop.

Visitors will be able to shop some of her handmade and organic skincare, jewelry, stationary and more at LoveDowntownLocal.

The shop is located at 315 South Main Street in downtown Bryan.

The soft opening will be Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 starting at 11 a.m.

The grand opening will start Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.

Meet some of the other business owners a part of LoveDowntownLocal below.

Rustic Mile Boutique

The Rustic Mile Boutique, created by Jenny Garcia, offers something for women of all ages including handmade earrings, wallets, Keep It Gypsy bags and clothes.

More information on the boutique can be found on its website, Facebook and TikTok.

The Modern Alchemy Lab

The Modern Alchemy Lab offers handcrafted body and skincare products that are free of harsh ingredients. The owner Erin, Hillbrand-Murany, has lotions, bath bombs, shower bombs and more for men and women.

Information and products can be found on The Modern Alchemy Lab’s website and Facebook.

Jamm’s Wonderplans

Jamm’s Wonderplans offers one-of-a-kind hats. The owner Jenna Modi-Riojas customizes hats with different designs and accessories that she mostly handmakes.

Modi-Riojas’ designs can be seen on her website, Facebook and Instagram.

