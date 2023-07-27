SEC Preview: Auburn Tigers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Auburn enters the fall with a familiar face leading the team.

Hugh Freeze is back coaching in the SEC after four years at Liberty where he lead his program to four bowl games.

In four seasons, Auburn players have had three head coaches and two interim head coaches. Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin who was relieved of his duties in the middle of last year.

Also last season, Interim coach Cadillac Williams lead the Tigers to a 13-10 win over the Aggies, and he remains on staff as the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach.

Auburn finished last season with a 2-6 conference record and tied with A&M for last place in the SEC West.

The Tigers don’t only have a new coach, but they have more than 40 new faces on the roster.

“The fact that we have 42 new players and I don’t know all their names yet.. that’s the way I feel.. I do,” Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze said. “I have not had a time to have deep conversation with all of them, and that’s uncomfortable. That might be my greatest challenge to turn this program as fast as the others is because there is so much new to this.”

A&M hosts Auburn to kick off conference play on September 23rd.

